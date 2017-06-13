A transport museum returned 20 old buses to the road for a celebration of Birmingham's bus history.

About 1,000 people took a ride on vehicles dating from 1931, right up to the present day in an event organised by Transport Museum Wythall at its North Worcestershire base.

It is part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, which has run alongside the city's hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

Buses with Birmingham City Transport's famous blue and cream livery carried passengers from the museum, which is home to a fleet of 90 single and double-decker buses, including many former Midland Red vehicles.