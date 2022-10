CCTV footage has been released of a cashpoint robbery in which a woman was injured.

Lisa Reid, 41, was left bruised with cuts on her face, when she was hit over the head with a glass bottle by a man who then snatched £90, in Darlaston in 2019.

Ms Reid has since befriended her attacker in prison, through the Restorative Justice scheme funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner and West Midlands Police.