Birmingham: Student safety net in cost-of-living crisis
Extra support measures for students are being introduced at the University of Birmingham to cope with the cost of living.
Guild of Students president Acacia Matthews said food vouchers and money were available.
In a National Union of Students survey, about a third of the 3,000 respondents said they only had about £50 a month to live on after paying rent and bills.
The government says it has increased maintenance loans and supports university hardship funds.