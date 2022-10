Wolverhampton's Civic and Wulfrun halls will reopen in June next year, after a £48m revamp.

The Civic and Wulfrun Halls shut in December 2015 for renovation.

Relaunching as The Halls Wolverhampton, the 84-year-old Grade II listed building now has a total capacity of 3,404 standing (2,222 for seated performances) in the Civic and 1,289 standing (788 if seated) in the Wulfrun, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.