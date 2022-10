Timelapse footage has shown the installation of two new bridges on the M42 near Birmingham Airport.

The work saw the motorway closed in both directions across the weekend between junctions five for Solihull and six for the airport.

The bridges, weighing a total of 2,050 tonnes, were put in place using specialist equipment.

They are part of a £282m scheme aimed at improving journeys on and off the A45, National Highways said.