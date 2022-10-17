Economic clarity and leadership is needed to "get us through this mess", the boss of a chemicals firm said.

The government has reversed most of the mini-budget tax measures just weeks after they were announced.

Adrian Hanrahan, managing director of West Bromwich-based Robinson Brothers, said the past few weeks had caused a lot of disharmony in the country.

"Making one announcement then rowing back against that, it's impossible to plan the business around such uncertainty," he said.

Mr Hanrahan added that the mini-budget from the last chancellor had cost the firm £400,000 due to the exchange rate.