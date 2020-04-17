Joe Lycett has said Liz Truss "clearly wasn't up to the job" after she resigned as prime minister.

The Birmingham comedian made headlines after appearing on Laura Kuenssberg's flagship political show on BBC One in September discussing Ms Truss' campaign.

Asked what he thought of the then-hopeful PM's policies, he said he was "actually very right wing and I loved it" praising her "very clear" proposals.

Speaking after her resignation, Lycett said the country needed someone "to take the reins" as people worried about their bills and mortgages.