Streets in Birmingham are building communities through a neighbourhood scheme called ‘Street Associations’.

Residents have built friendships through travelling to the seaside together and organising street parties.

Martin and Gina Graham introduced the scheme in their street in Bearwood to grow the community spirit that streets experienced during the pandemic.

“Before the street association, we didn’t know most people, but now we know all of the main road,” said Satnam Dhaliwal.

“It’s really nice, I enjoy living here,” she added.

Video journalist: Alice Cullinane