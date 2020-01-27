A deepfake video of a promising rapper who was stabbed to death has been created as part of an anti-knife crime campaign.

Joshua Ribera, known as Depzman, was killed in Birmingham in 2013, weeks after his debut album was released.

Online grime and rap music platform SBTV helped create the video in which the musician raps about his death and the impact it had on his mother.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create realistic videos by digitally putting a face onto someone else's.