Former Wolves footballer tackling home energy bills

A former professional footballer who has become a property developer is on a quest to deliver more energy efficient homes for his tenants.

Scott Golbourne, who won the League One title with Wolves in 2014 and also played for clubs including Bristol City, Reading, Exeter and Shrewsbury, is now in business with his best friend, former Birmingham teacher Cameron Wright.

They own 20 homes in Birmingham, with a particular focus on social housing.

The pair have been learning about energy efficient properties for BBC We Are England, which will be broadcast at 19:30 GMT on BBC West Midlands on Friday 4 November, and later on BBC iPlayer.

As part of their journey, they visit 'The Zero Carbon House' in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, a new social housing project run by housing provider Midland Heart in the Edgbaston area of the city, and a social housing development in the Forest of Dean.