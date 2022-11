The relatives of two murdered women who were stabbed to death after repeated calls to police have criticised the West Midlands force for inaction.

Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were killed in Solihull in 2018 by Ms Oudeh's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.

A jury at their inquests found police errors "materially contributed" to their deaths.

West Midlands Police has apologised to the family.