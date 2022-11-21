CCTV released over gang who stole up to 100 cars

Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings.

The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.

A robbery took place as a man parked his BMW M3 in Harborne, Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The victim tried to fight people off, but was outnumbered by the masked thieves. Although the man climbed in, he was thrown from the car.

Five of the seven have been jailed and two are awaiting sentencing.

Four were arrested following a 40-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 132mph.

An Audi was dumped in single-lane roadworks, as all four made off in their getaway car, but a helicopter kept tabs on them and after the vehicle's tyres were stung, police surrounded it.