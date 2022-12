A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre.

More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions.

West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire was so large it was reported being seen more than 15 miles (24km) away in Shropshire.