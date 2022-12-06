West Midlands Fire Service has released drone footage showing the scale of a large fire which engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre.

More than 100 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions.

West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire was so large it was reported being seen more than 15 miles (24km) away in Shropshire.