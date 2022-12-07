Good progress is being made to fully extinguish a blaze that has been tackled by more than 100 firefighters at factories, West Midlands fire service said.

It was called to a blaze that had spread from an old factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

Due to the risk of a wall collapsing, the railway was closed and train journeys disrupted.

National Rail said the railway line had safely reopened at about 06:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Investigations have been taking place into what caused the fire.