A charity is hoping to deliver 12,000 Christmas presents this year to children caught up in the cost-of-living crisis.

Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal hopes to provide gifts for 5,000 more youngsters than it did last year.

That's despite a drop in toy donations and a big jump in the numbers of children being referred to the Brierley Hill-based cause for support.

For the first time in its history, which stretches back more than 40 years, the charity has had to close its referrals list - with a waiting list now containing about 1,200 names.

"We've never known anything like it," said Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal chairman Trev Fielding.

Local businesses have stepped forward in increasing numbers this year to support the appeal.

Alloy Wire International, which is also based in Brierley Hill, has donated £5,000 to help buy gifts.

“When we heard about the amazing work the appeal is doing, we had no hesitation to make it the latest beneficiary of our ‘Wired for Good’ campaign that seeks to support local charities,” said managing director Tom Mander.

A film by John Bray