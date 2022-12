The headteacher of a school attended by two of four boys who died after falling into an icy lake said the brothers had infectious smiles.

Finlay and Samuel Butler, aged eight and six, were pulled from water at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull, on Sunday.

Their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10, also died.

Jason King of Hillstone Primary School said Finlay and Samuel were kind and popular.