More than 600 blossom trees will be planted in Birmingham to celebrate the city’s botanical history.

People living and working along the city's circular Number 11 bus route have been given free trees.

The National Trust’s project aims to create a symbolic ring of blossoms around the city.

It pays homage to a time when the city was referred to as a ‘town ringed by blossom’ in the mid-18th Century.

Katy Wade, from the trust, said: “Everyone loves blossom trees because they look very beautiful, but they also play an important role as pollinators for bees and help to improve air quality.

“We’re hoping to bring a bit of life, colour and quality to the biodiversity in Birmingham.”