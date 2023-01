A barber in the West Midlands has revealed how he is using the mobile phone game Call of Duty, to speak to his family in Iran.

Communication tools like WhatsApp have been restricted in the country amid an ongoing crisis.

It was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

The 36-year-old barber, who works in south Birmingham, said it was a good way of checking his cousins are okay.