A new training course has been created to encourage more people to get into jobs involving horses.

The scheme is aimed at tackling significant labour shortages within the equine industry.

About £500,000 of funding is being provided by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

Support is being targeted at those who are long-term unemployed, as well as ex-offenders, veterans, and homeless people.

The course has been designed by horse trainer Milton Harris Racing, alongside employers and RMF Training, which specialises in delivering programmes that target those who need to overcome barriers into work.

It has also been backed by the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service.