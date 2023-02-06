A restaurant where terrified diners were filmed fleeing a fire has thanked staff who managed to put out the flames.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, appears to show a bar worker initially using an ice bucket to tackle the blaze at Caffé Milano, Birmingham, on Saturday night.

Dramatic footage shows people screaming and running for the door, some still carrying their drinks.

"It appears that a sparkler in a customer's drink had set fire to wall decorations," said West Midlands Fire Service.

The restaurant in Hurst Street, which is closed until further notice, said staff and customers were all safe.

It thanked people for their support and pledged to come back "bigger and better".