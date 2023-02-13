Video of the moment a mother and daughter were reunited following the earthquake in Turkey has been released.

The UK International Search and Rescue Team, including members of West Midlands Fire Service, made it possible, as the family were retrieved from the rubble of a former apartment block.

West Midlands watch commander Shyam Rana said the girl had been pulled out first, a doctor had taken care of her and then her mother and the woman's husband had been saved.

Fourteen UK fire and rescue services have answered the call for international help.

The West Midlands service has eight people in Turkey, in the Hatay area.