The twin sister of a woman shot dead by her partner is to meet Home Office ministers in her fight to change gun licensing laws in the UK.

Kelly Fitzgibbons was killed by Rob Needham in March 2020 along with their two daughters, Ava and Lexi, at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex.

A coroner ruled they were unlawfully killed before Needham turned the legally-owned gun on himself and took his life.

Emma Ambler, from Birmingham, now wants tougher laws on gun ownership in the UK.

Reporter: Kathryn Stanczyszyn. Filmed by Andrew Swallow. Edited by Yazan Arab.