West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has said he believes it is still, "all systems go", for the Birmingham to London part of the HS2 line.

The government is set to announce that construction of certain sections of the high-speed rail line will be delayed in an attempt to cut costs, the BBC understands.

It is thought the delay will primarily affect sections from Manchester to Crewe and Birmingham to Crewe.

Reacting to the story on a BBC WM phone-in, Mr Street said it was "news" to him.