An art project funded by Comic Relief is providing an alternative therapy to people in Birmingham with mental health problems.

The Recovery Foundation puts on free art classes twice a week for up to 200 people in the Erdington area of the city.

The classes are said by attendees to be having a positive impact on their mental health, including Ann Mair.

She credits the classes with helping her to recover from postnatal depression and others report similar outcomes.

If you've been affected by bullying, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Video by Louise Brierley