Counter-terror police are involved in an investigation into a man being set alight as he walked home from a mosque.

A man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.

The West Midlands and Metropolitan forces are looking into whether there is a link to a similar attack in Ealing, west London last month.

The Birmingham victim, in his 70s, was approached, sprayed with a substance and had his jacket set on fire.

Neighbours told the BBC they helped to put the flames out and carry the victim to his home where he was treated by paramedics.

His son said his father was "very badly burned" and they were praying for his recovery.

He was taken to hospital with burns to his face which are serious but not thought to be life-threatening. Police said he remained in a stable condition.