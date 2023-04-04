A junior doctor says he felt so overworked and undervalued working for University Hospitals Birmingham he nearly left the profession.

Dr Chris Stillman worked at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the same time as Vaish Kumar, who killed herself in June 2022 and left a note blaming her workplace.

A report published last week found a toxic working culture at the trust, and highlighted Ms Kumar's death.

Dr Stillman said he related to his former colleague's difficulties and found her death "heartbreaking".

The trust said it recognised it had some significant issues to address.