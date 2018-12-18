A dance company featuring performers and musicians in wheelchairs has started its debut tour.

Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen is Propel Dance's first live production.

Performances of the reimagined fairytale, at Birmingham's Midlands Arts Centre on Sunday and Arena Theatre in Wolverhampton on 27 April, will take place thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

Audiences are asked to pay what they feel, in recognition of the cost of living and to encourage more people to enjoy its work.