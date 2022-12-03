The Prince of Wales took an unsuspecting customer's booking on the telephone as he and the Princess of Wales visited an Indian street food restaurant in Birmingham.

Prince William answered the unexpected phone call and took a booking for two while he and Catherine were being served a range of Indian dishes at the Indian Streatery in Bennetts Hill.

The customer was Vinay Aggarwal who visited the restaurant with his wife Ankita Gulati on Thursday afternoon and said he was stunned at the Royal's involvement.

"I didn't recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me," he said.