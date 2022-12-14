Bereaved mum's sunflowers to raise cancer awareness

A bereaved mum who started growing sunflowers as part of a campaign to raise awareness of blood cancer is to feature in a national gardening show.

Andrea Childs, from Kingswinford, has been fundraising for Cure Leukaemia by harvesting the seeds she sows and selling them to people across England.

She started the Beth's Sunflowers scheme in her garden to celebrate the life of daughter Beth, who died of leukaemia aged 20 in 2018.

The sunflowers are set to take a starring role at this year's BBC Gardeners' World Live event.