A man filmed himself boasting about attempts to mix explosives in his kitchen.

Vaughn Dolphin, 20, from Walsall was convicted of terrorism charges at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

The jury heard he posted to far-right chatrooms about testing explosives in his kitchen.

In one video he wore a gas mask as he claimed it resulted in a fireball and filled the room with smoke.

West Midlands Police said he was intent on causing harm and sought out extremist conversations online.

Dolphin will be sentenced on 11 May.