Memories from Jamaica ahead of King's coronation

Britons who grew up in Jamaica have been sharing memories of coronations past and views on the next.

Blossom Taylor, 83, from Bearwood in the West Midlands, recalled the excitement she and her family felt when she was young and Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

Ahead of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, the former NHS worker remembered how she had listened to the 1953 ceremony on the radio.

Joan Hunter, from Birmingham, said she had paid her respects to the Queen as she was lying in state, and had also been a baton bearer at the city's Commonwealth Games last summer, with her church hosting Jubilee celebrations.

Doing so, she said, was about embracing the fact the Caribbean was part of the Queen's legacy.

But she said she felt royal occasions should improve their reflections of diversity, and she was yet to see representations of herself in connection with the King's coronation.