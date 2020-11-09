A series of films from the 1940s and 50s have been discovered - and now residents of a Birmingham village are being shown them to see if they recognise themselves.

Del Wilford and Sheila Allen live in Bournville and spotted themselves in one of the films unearthed by Bournville Village Trust.

The village was founded by the Cadbury family in the late 1800s to alleviate cramped living conditions for their workers.

The trust, which discovered the films on old reels it had stored away, is putting on screenings in July for people to watch and share stories of their lives.