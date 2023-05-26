A dashcam captured these scenes after a driver left their car parked in Chelmsley Wood, in the West Midlands.

The footage was gathered on 16 May in Waterson Croft.

West Midlands Police said a man from Coventry had been arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Numerous drivers have told the BBC about their experiences of their cars being stripped of parts in Birmingham often as they attended evening events.

Video journalist: Maisie Olah