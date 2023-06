The family of a nine-year-old boy, killed by his mother and her partner, say he has left a "massive void" in their lives.

Alfie Steele was found unresponsive at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.

Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy and his mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of his manslaughter.

Alfie's grandfather, read a family statement to reporters outside the court after the verdict.