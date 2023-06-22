West Midlands Fire Service has said it wants wants to honour firefighter Iain Hughes, who went missing while swimming the English Channel, by continuing his fundraising efforts.

The 42-year-old, from Dudley, started the solo swim with a support boat on Tuesday from Dover, but disappeared.

Search and rescue efforts involving military helicopters and navy and police boats have now been called off.

The fire service said the news was "unbelievably sad" and colleagues were heartbroken.

It intends to host events at the weekend to raise money for charities close to Mr Hughes' heart, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Simon Barry said.