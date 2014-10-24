A footballer from Birmingham has made his international debut for Pakistan.

Easah Sulliman, a former England youth captain, qualifies for Pakistan through his grandparents.

The 25-year-old defender, who came through Aston Villa’s youth system and now plays his club football in Portugal, is playing for Pakistan in the South Asian Football Federation Championship in India.

His team are returning to international football after a Fifa ban was lifted last summer.

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in the competition last week.

