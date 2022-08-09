A huge mechanical bull, which was the star of the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, is being reconstructed at his new home in Birmingham's New Street station.

Named after Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne, the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture will be on display in the concourse.

It was due to be dismantled, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.

Ozzy the bull will be unveiled in time to mark the first anniversary of the Birmingham Games on 28 July.