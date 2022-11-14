Watch: Moment charging e-bike battery explodes

Video of the moment an e-bike battery exploded while it was on charge has been shared by West Midlands Fire Service, after it's owner allowed the footage to be shared to warn others of the dangers.

It added that whether it was an e-bike, scooter, mobile phone or other device, they should always be charged safely, with people following the manufacturers' instructions.

Members of the public have been warned to never leave an item charging while they are asleep or away from home, never charge where a fire could block an escape route and always unplug when the device is fully charged.

A spokesman for the service said crews had the fire - which happened last month in Birmingham - under control in half an hour.