A famed 18th Century building once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub" has been completely gutted by a fire.

The Crooked House at Himley, near Dudley, was destroyed on Saturday night, sparking outrage and fond memories across social media.

The pub, which was closed at the time of the fire, was visited by the BBC Nationwide programme in September 1974 and now features on the BBC Rewind website.

Reporter John Swinfield visited what was once called the Glynne Arms to see how such a lopsided pub presented optical illusions.