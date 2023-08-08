Crooked House demolished after being gutted by fire

This is the moment a digger knocked down a famous Black Country pub two days after a major fire.

The Crooked House in Himley near Dudley, once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", caught fire on Saturday night.

Staffordshire Police and the fire service are trying to establish the cause.

In the meantime, the mayor of the West Midlands has called for it to be rebuilt "brick by brick".

Campaigners had been petitioning for the fire-damaged building to be restored as a pub as the exterior was largely left standing.

But on Monday afternoon, shocked residents and former customers gathered at the site to see the large pile of rubble where the pub once stood.

It is not yet clear who demolished the building, which was sold by previous owner Marston's to a private buyer.