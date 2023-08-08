BBC broadcaster Nick Owen has thanked audiences for their outpouring of support after revealing he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

The BBC Midlands Today presenter spoke about his treatment on Monday, with thousands of people watching him share his journey on social media.

Many sent their best wishes to the 75-year-old, who hopes to be back on BBC One West Midlands in the autumn.

He also appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday when he repeated his call for more men to take part in prostate cancer screenings.