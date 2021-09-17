A major festival celebrating street art and culture is returning to Birmingham for its seventh year.

The High Vis Street Culture Festival takes place in Digbeth on Saturday, and has attracted more than 50 street artists.

It is a celebration of street art, graffiti and breakdancing, with a particular emphasis this year on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, including a Friday night party.

The event takes place at The Printmakers Arms on Fazeley Street.

A film by John Bray