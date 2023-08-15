Inside another 'crooked' West Midlands pub

Objects seemingly roll uphill at another 'wonky' West Midlands pub, like they did at The Crooked House, which was gutted by fire and demolished.

But unlike the destroyed pub near Dudley, The Tilted Barrel at Tipton is a Grade II listed building, which goes a long way to protecting its future.

This site is also wonky in places, because of subsidence.

Landlords are asking for historic pub buildings to be protected.

James Stevens, from The Chapel House in Gornal, said: "Some of them, most of them date back over a hundred years and they won't come back. Of course once they're gone, they're gone."