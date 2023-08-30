CCTV footage shows the moment an elderly woman and her labradoodle were attacked by a dog in the street.

The bull terrier type breed charged at them in Handsworth, Birmingham, at around 19:45 BST on 4 August.

The 76-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and left with a leg and head injury and spent four days in hospital. Her dog suffered a puncture wound to the neck.

Police want to speak to the man who reportedly left the scene on a bike.