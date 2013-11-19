An artist who specialises in portraits of musicians has been creating his latest artwork in a city centre music bar.

Kirk Andrews, from Stourbridge, has produced a series called Music Icons - and his latest piece is an Indian ink stamp image of Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

He's been working on the painting at The Velvet Music Rooms in Birmingham, so members of the public can see how he works.

Black Sabbath, who've sold more than 70 million albums, are an English heavy metal band from Birmingham.

Alongside Iommi, the original band line-up was singer Ozzy Osbourne, bass player Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward on drums.

A film by John Bray