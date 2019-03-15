‘One conversation changes everything’

Media player
Bradford schoolchildren act as mental health mentors
Schoolchildren in Bradford are acting as mentors to help their classmates deal with mental health.
Eleven schools across the city are involved in the pilot scheme, which encourages youngsters to open and discuss issues.
Faye Keenan, a mental health champion, said: "They are coming up with ideas that none of us adults would probably dream of in a million years."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
15 Mar 2019
