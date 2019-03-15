‘It’s like an art gallery for cars’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bradford car meet to show off ‘pride and joy’
Bradford photographer and car lover Zain Abid says car culture is massive in the city.
The 23-year-old arranges car meets to enable people to come and show off their vehicles.
He has now been asked to hold photo shoots for owners who want to show off their pride and joy.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bradford-west-yorkshire-47575242/bradford-car-meet-to-show-off-pride-and-joyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window