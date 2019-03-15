‘It’s like an art gallery for cars’
Bradford car meet to show off ‘pride and joy’

Bradford photographer and car lover Zain Abid says car culture is massive in the city.

The 23-year-old arranges car meets to enable people to come and show off their vehicles.

He has now been asked to hold photo shoots for owners who want to show off their pride and joy.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

