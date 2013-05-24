Teenage Cancer Trust launches its appeal to raise £1m for a new cancer centre
Jack Lisowski backs Teenage Cancer Trust appeal in Bristol

Snooker professional Jack Lisowski has added his backing to an appeal to raise £1m for a new cancer centre in Bristol.

The emerging star from Gloucestershire, who is also a cancer survivor, said the new unit would have made his life "so much more bearable" when undergoing treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 16.

