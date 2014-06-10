Prison gates
Video

Bristol prisoners' children draw up charter

Children in Bristol, with a parent in prison, are trying to help themselves and others make it a less painful experience.

Alongside the charity Barnardo's, they have helped to produce a children's charter to raise awareness of their needs.

It is designed to help parents, professionals and children deal with what is often a very difficult time.

